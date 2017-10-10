Latest Entries
Buzzy Christmas Helpers & Chilly Nutmeg
With the holidays around the corner and bee populations on the decline, the University of Bristol's Urban Pollination Project wants to show us what our holiday dinner would look like if bees didn't exist. Also, what would be the holidays without nutmeg to compliment warm cinnamon? However, scientists at Kao Corporation have isolated a compound

Farmers and the Environment
This week, we're taking a look at NPR's investigations on American farmers' relationships with the weather and the government. Farmers' livelihoods are inextricably tied to the weather and the environment. However, in the face of extreme swings in temperature and precipitation, more frequent instances of pest infestations and crop diseases, and heat stress affecting meat